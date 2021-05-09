Sponsored Content
Embassies in Vienna Celebrate End of World War II
Sponsored Content
76 years ago on May 8, World War II ended in Europe. Despite Covid restrictions, selected Viennese embassies held commemorative events.
The Soviet War Memorial in Vienna, more formally known as the “Heroes' Monument of the Red Army” is located at Vienna's Schwarzenbergplatz. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II, on May 8th, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
75th Anniversary of the Opening of the Liberation Monument at Schwarzenbergplatz: Austrian and CIS Officials Hold Ceremony (August 19, 2020)
France in Austria: National Day Celebration (Bastille Day) (August 27, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content