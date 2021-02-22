Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations (Vienna), Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno, presented her credentials to some of the international organizations in Vienna.
The new Resident Representative of Nicaragua to the IAEA, HE Ms. Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno (left), presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (right), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)
The new Resident Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations (Vienna), Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
During her career, Ms. Murillo Centeno has served in various capacities, among them: …
