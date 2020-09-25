Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents his Credentials
Abat Fayzullaev, the new Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
Abat Fayzullaev (left), the new Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations at Vienna, with IAEA Director General Grossi (right). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)
During his career, Mr. Fayzullaev, who is also Ambassador to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them: …
