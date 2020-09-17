Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents his Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations (Vienna), Mohamed H. El-Molla, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Mohamed El-Molla (center), the new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations at Vienna. / Picture: © flickr / Universal Rights Group
During his career, Mr. El-Molla has served in various capacities, among them:
From 2019 onwards, he has served as Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Director in the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
From 2017 onwards, he has been the Diplomatic Negotiator for Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam …
