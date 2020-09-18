Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of Latvia to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents Credentials
The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to the United Nations, the OSCE and other International Organizations, Katrīna Kaktiņa presented her credentials to the Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna (UNOV) and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Katrina Kaktina of Latvia (left) and and Ghada Fathi Waly. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
"During the meeting, the latest developments and key events in the areas of combating drugs, corruption and organized crime, as well as the activities of UNOV and the impact of COVID19 were discussed", according to the Foreign Ministry of Latvia.
"Katrīna Kaktiņa welcomed the UNODC activities and underlined the importance of multilateralism in strengthening the role of the office."
During her career, Ms. Kaktiņa, who is also Ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international organizations in Vienna, has served in various capacities, …
