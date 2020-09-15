Sponsored Content
Meet the New Bangladeshi Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
HE Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia, and the new Permanent Representative to the United Nations and to the International Organizations in Vienna recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly and to Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary of CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.
Muhammad Abdul Muhith (Incumbent Bangladeshi Ambassador, left) and Lassina Zerbo (Executive Secretary of CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, right). / Picture: © CTBTO PrepCom
During his career, Mr. Muhith, born on January 1, 1966, …
