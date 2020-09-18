Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents her Credentials
Esther Monterrubio Villar, the new Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), presented her credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
Esther Monterrubio Villar, the new Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations at Vienna. / Picture: © Flickr / PES Group Committee of the Regions (CC BY 2.0)
During her career, Ms. Monterrubio Villar has served in various capacities, among them:
From 2018 to 2020, she was Cabinet Director to the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. …
