Meet the New Permanent Representative of Argentina to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

H.E. Mr. Gustavo Eduardo Ainchil, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Austria, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia and to the International Organizations in Vienna, presented his credentials.

Gustavo Eduardo Ainchil (left) and Lassina Zerbo of the CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations (Vienna), Gustavo Eduardo Ainchil, presented his credentials to Lassina Zerbo, the Director-General of CTBTO PrepCom and to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …

