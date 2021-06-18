Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (Vienna), Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen, presented her credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.

The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UNOV, HE Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen (left), presented her credentials to UNOV Director General, Ghada Waly (right), in Vienna. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (Vienna), Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …

