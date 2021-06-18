Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials
Sponsored Content
The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (Vienna), Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen, presented her credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UNOV, HE Ms. Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen (left), presented her credentials to UNOV Director General, Ghada Waly (right), in Vienna. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (Vienna), Laura Virginia Faxas de Jorgensen, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iceland to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 21)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Sponsored Content