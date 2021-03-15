Sponsored Content
Manizha Bakhtari, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan Presents Credentials
The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Austria, Manizha Bakhtari, presented her Letters of Credence. She was the former Afghan ambassador to the Nordic Countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland), and previously served as the Chief of Staff of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
H.E. Ms. Manizha Bakhtari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Republic of Austria / Picture: © Embassy of Afghanistan in Vienna
Manizha Bakhtari was appointed Afghan ambassador to Austria on January 7, 2021.
On March 3rd, 2021, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Austria, Manizha Bakhtari, presented her Letters of Credence to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.
