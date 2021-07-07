The U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and its New Chargé d’Affaires
Sponsored Content
A brief look at what the U.S. Mission to the OSCE does and its new Chargé d’Affaires, Courtney E. Austrian.
Chargé d’Affaires Courtney E. Austrian of the US Mission to the OSCE. / Picture: © U.S. Mission to the OSCE
The United States Mission to The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was established in 1975, not long after the OSCE was created by the Helsinki Accords. It is made up of employees from the Department of State, the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the joint Congressional/Executive Branch Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission). …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iceland to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 21)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content