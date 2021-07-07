Advertise with Vindobona.org

The U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and its New Chargé d’Affaires

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: July 7, 2021; 22:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

A brief look at what the U.S. Mission to the OSCE does and its new Chargé d’Affaires, Courtney E. Austrian.

Chargé d’Affaires Courtney E. Austrian of the US Mission to the OSCE. / Picture: © U.S. Mission to the OSCE

The United States Mission to The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was established in 1975, not long after the OSCE was created by the Helsinki Accords. It is made up of employees from the Department of State, the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the joint Congressional/Executive Branch Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission). …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Rich History of the U.S. Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna (July 5)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Iceland to Austria and to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 21)
All You Wanted to Know About the German Embassy in Vienna (May 5)
Read More
USA, US State Department, Ukraine, Syria, Russia, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, ODIHR, London, Haiti, Georgia, Courtney Austrian
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter