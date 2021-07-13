Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of Slovenia to Austria
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Aleksander Geržina, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. He was already Ambassador to Austria from 2009 to 2013. Learn more about his background.
The old and new Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Austria, Mr. Aleksander Geržina (left) with the late Director General Yukiya Amano (right) in 2010. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / IAEA Imagebank, CC BY-SA 2.0
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the Republic of Austria is Mr. Aleksander Geržina. He recently presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.
Ambassador Geržina previously served as Ambassador of Slovenia to Austria from 2009 to 2013. He has also served in many other roles prior to his latest appointment as Ambassador, among them: …
OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Slovenia, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, NATO, Diplomacy, Alexander Van der Bellen, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Aleksander Gerzina
