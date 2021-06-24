Sponsored Content
Kosovo's President Meets Van der Bellen in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 08:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu traveled to Vienna to meet with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen. The main topics of their discussion were the progress in the EU accession process and bilateral cooperation in various fields. Read more about the meeting below.
Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu (left) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, traveled to Vienna to meet with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. A meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was also planned. …
