Sponsored Content
Austria's Demand for EU Accession of Western Balkans Finds EU Support
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At a virtual conference with Foreign Ministers of Western Balkan countries and numerous EU Foreign Ministers, the latter ones vehemently supported the EU accession process of Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. Read more below.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in a virtual conference with Foreign Ministers from the Western Balkans. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In a virtual conference with representatives of several EU member states, among them Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, as well as the Foreign Ministers of the six EU candidate countries of the Western Balkans and EU Neighborhood Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, the Foreign Minister stressed that the future of the Western Balkan states must be a European one. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Accession: "Without Stability in the Western Balkans, There can be no Stability in Europe" (June 6)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content