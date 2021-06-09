Austria's Demand for EU Accession of Western Balkans Finds EU Support

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

At a virtual conference with Foreign Ministers of Western Balkan countries and numerous EU Foreign Ministers, the latter ones vehemently supported the EU accession process of Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. Read more below.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in a virtual conference with Foreign Ministers from the Western Balkans. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In a virtual conference with representatives of several EU member states, among them Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, as well as the Foreign Ministers of the six EU candidate countries of the Western Balkans and EU Neighborhood Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, the Foreign Minister stressed that the future of the Western Balkan states must be a European one. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
EU Accession: "Without Stability in the Western Balkans, There can be no Stability in Europe" (June 6)
Austria, Czech Republic and Slovenia Want EU Accession of North Macedonia and Albania (May 25)
Austria Wants to Include Western Balkans for Green Passport (May 11)
Read More
Western Balkans, Serbia, Oliver Varhelyi, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, EU Accession, Bosnia and Herzegovina, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Berlin Process, Albania, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter