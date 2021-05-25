Sponsored Content
Austria, Czech Republic and Slovenia Want EU Accession of North Macedonia and Albania
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
During their visits to North Macedonia and Albania, the Czech, Slovenian and Austrian Foreign Ministers once again spoke out in favor of a rapid EU accession process for the two Wester Balkan states.
Austria continues its support for the EU accession of North Macedonia and Albania. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
North Macedonia and Albania have welcomed the Slovenian, Czech and Austrian Foreign Ministers, Anže Logar, Jakub Kulhánek and Alexander Schallenberg to discuss current EU-related topics, such as North Macedonia's and Albania's path to the EU, neighbourly relations, and advancing in the European integration process at the upcoming summer EU Councils. …
