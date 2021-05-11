Austria Wants to Include Western Balkans for Green Passport

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

At working meetings in Albania and North Macedonia, Austria's Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler has spoken out in favor of including Western Balkan states in the EU's "Green Passport". Why and how? Read more!

Albania's Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka (right) and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler met in Tirana, Albania. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

North Macedonia and Albania welcomed Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler to discuss EU accession negotiations, vaccine distribution and the "Green Passport". …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Kosovo's Parliament Speaker and Sobotka Agree on Continued Cooperation (April 29)
EU and Austria Provide 650,000 Covid-19 Vaccines for Western Balkans (April 21)
North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister Visits Edtstadler in Vienna (April 16)
Read More
Zoran Zaev, Western Balkans, Venko Filipce, Vaccines, Stevo Pendarovski, Olta Xhacka, Oliver Varhelyi, North Macedonia, Lulzim Basha, Karoline Edtstadler, Ilir Meta, Hristijan Mickoski, Green Passport, EU Accession, Erjon Brace, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Albania
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter