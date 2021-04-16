North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister Visits Edtstadler in Vienna

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Nikola Dimitrov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs from North Macedonia, has visited the Austrian Minister for European Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, in Vienna. On the agenda of the talk between the two politicians were the EU accession process of North Macedonia and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov (left) and her Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, has visited his Austria counterpart Karoline Edtstadler in Vienna. The talks between the two politicians focused on the EU accession process and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

