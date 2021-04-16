Sponsored Content
North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister Visits Edtstadler in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Nikola Dimitrov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs from North Macedonia, has visited the Austrian Minister for European Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, in Vienna. On the agenda of the talk between the two politicians were the EU accession process of North Macedonia and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov (left) and her Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
North Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, has visited his Austria counterpart Karoline Edtstadler in Vienna. The talks between the two politicians focused on the EU accession process and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
"From Austria's point of view, it is important to achieve credible and concrete progress in the Western Balkans region. North Macedonia is a model student against the background of the accession process," emphasized …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Czech, Slovakian, Portuguese, and Austrian Foreign Minister Demand EU Accession of Western Balkans (March 10)
North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Visited Schallenberg (December 21, 2020)
Sobotka Supports North Macedonia's Path to EU (December 2, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content