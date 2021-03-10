Sponsored Content
Czech, Slovakian, Portuguese, and Austrian Foreign Minister Demand EU Accession of Western Balkans
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 09:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In a meeting of the Slavkov Trio, namely Foreign Minister from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria, and the Portuguese Foreign Minister, EU accession of the Western Balkans were discussed. Additionally, Portugal is currently heading the EU Council and the Portuguese Foreign Minister was therefore able to inform the three others about current issues.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met virtually with his Slovakian, Czech and Portuguese counterparts. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
A video conference in the so-called Slavkov format ("Austerlitz format") was not only attended by the Foreign Ministers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria, Ivan Korčok, Tomáš Petříček, and Alexander Schallenberg, but additionally by the Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.
The most important topic of the discussion round was the EU accession of the Western Balkans. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vondráček, Kollár and Sobotka Discuss Covid-19 Measures (February 22)
Virtual Meeting Between Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria (November 16, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content