Vondráček, Kollár and Sobotka Discuss Covid-19 Measures
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The head of parliaments from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria met virtually to discuss the current Covid-19 situations in the respective countries. Vondráček, Kollár and Sobotka agreed on good communication between the countries regarding border controls, but also talked about the EU accession process of the Western Balkan states.
Austria's National Council President Sobotka met virtually with his Czech and Slovak counterparts Vondráček and Kollár. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
In a trilateral virtual conversation, the Presidents of the Czech, the Slovak and Austrian Parliament met to discuss the current situation of the countries in the Covid-19 pandemic as well as on the topics of EU enlargement and the Western Balkans.
Czech Parliament President Radek Vondráček, his Slovak and Austrian counterpart, Boris Kollár and Wolfgang Sobotka, all agreed that limiting the current Covid-19 virus mutations is absolutely paramount. …
