National Council President Sobotka met Slovak and Czech Counterparts, Kollár and Vondráček
Published: Yesterday; 10:45
Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka invited his Slovak and Czech counterparts, Boris Kollár and Radek Vondráček, to discuss the cooperation between the three neighboring countries and other political issues.
Vondráček (left), Sobotka (middle) and Kollár (right) met in Lower Austria to discuss their cooperation. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
Austria's President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, met his counterparts Boris Kollár from Slovakia and Radek Vondráček from the Czech Republic for a working meeting at the Grafenegg castle in Lower Austria.
The discussion focused on the parliamentary cooperation of the three neighboring countries, the Covid-19 pandemic, Hungary's information to close its borders on September 1, the future of Europe, relations with the Western Balkans and the situation in Belarus.
The Covid-19 pandemic was a focal point of the discussion between the presidents of the parliaments. …
