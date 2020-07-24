Sponsored Content
Meeting Between Čaputová and Van der Bellen
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:52 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová to talk mainly about climate change.
The Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen in Pezinok, in the Slovak Republic. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Alexander Van der Bellen completed his first "foreign trip" in four months, with the destination of neighbouring Slovakia.
The President met his Slovakian counterpart Zuzana Čaputová in Pezinok, about 100 kilometres from Vienna.
Van der Bellen had met the Slovak President, who has been in office since June 2019, for a first bilateral meeting at the end of August last year. He described Čaputová at that time already as a "comrade-in-arms against the climate crisis". The former citizen advocate and environmental activist, then vice-chairwoman of …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová's First Visit to Vienna (September 2, 2019)
Slovakia's First Female President Comes to Austria (August 28, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content