Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová's First Visit to Vienna

Published: September 2, 2019; 17:20 · (Vindobona)

The first visit of the newly elected Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová to Vienna led to Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

Van der Bellen praised Čaputová for her commitment to climate protection. At the same time he expressed Austria's "great concern" about the controversial expansion of the Mochovce nuclear power plant. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen once again expressed Austria's "great concern" about the controversial expansion of the Mochovce nuclear power plant during the first visit of Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová to Vienna.

At the same time he praised Slovakia's information policy and transparency.

In the new Slovak President he sees a…

This article includes a total of 842 words.

