Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová's First Visit to Vienna

Van der Bellen praised Čaputová for her commitment to climate protection. At the same time he expressed Austria's "great concern" about the controversial expansion of the Mochovce nuclear power plant.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen once again expressed Austria's "great concern" about the controversial expansion of the Mochovce nuclear power plant during the first visit of Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová to Vienna.

At the same time he praised Slovakia's information policy and transparency.

In the new Slovak President he sees a…