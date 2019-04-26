Article Tools

National Council: Against Nuclear Power and Nuclear Waste Repositories at Austria's Borders

Published: Yesterday; 13:37 · (Vindobona)

The Austrian National Council unanimously expressed its opposition both to nuclear waste disposal at Austria's borders and to the commissioning of the Mochovce 3 reactor, as well as to the obligations under the Nagoya Protocol on Biological Diversity.

Federal Minister Elisabeth Köstinger: "Austria must not allow nuclear power to be expanded further in neighbouring countries". / Picture: © BMNT - Bundesministerium für Nachhaltigkeit und Tourismus / Paul Gruber

The resolution unanimously supported by all parties against nuclear waste disposal at Austria's borders and against the commissioning of the Mochovce 3 reactor is the result of a joint initiative of the two coalition parties.

The initiative calls on the Federal Government to take an unmistakable stand against the commissioning of the reactor as long as not all feasible safety…

This article includes a total of 296 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Czech-Austrian Economic Relations: President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman Visits Vienna (April 6)
Official Visit of President of Hungary - Criticism of Expansion of Paks Nuclear Power Plant (February 25)
Read More
Elisabeth Koestinger, BMNT - Ministry of Sustainability and Tourism - Bundesministerium fuer Nachhaltigkeit und Tourismus, Nuclear Energy Industry, Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, Slovakia, Paks Nuclear Power Plant
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
Belt and Road Initiative - China's Reconquest of the World
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter