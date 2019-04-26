Sponsored
National Council: Against Nuclear Power and Nuclear Waste Repositories at Austria's Borders
Published: Yesterday; 13:37 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian National Council unanimously expressed its opposition both to nuclear waste disposal at Austria's borders and to the commissioning of the Mochovce 3 reactor, as well as to the obligations under the Nagoya Protocol on Biological Diversity.
Federal Minister Elisabeth Köstinger: "Austria must not allow nuclear power to be expanded further in neighbouring countries". / Picture: © BMNT - Bundesministerium für Nachhaltigkeit und Tourismus / Paul Gruber
The resolution unanimously supported by all parties against nuclear waste disposal at Austria's borders and against the commissioning of the Mochovce 3 reactor is the result of a joint initiative of the two coalition parties.
The initiative calls on the Federal Government to take an unmistakable stand against the commissioning of the reactor as long as not all feasible safety…
