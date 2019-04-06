Sponsored
Czech-Austrian Economic Relations: President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman Visits Vienna
Published: April 6, 2019; 19:10 · (Vindobona)
During the visit of the President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, bilateral economic relations were the focus of talks with Federal President Van der Bellen as well as at the Austrian-Czech Economic Forum in the Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
Since March 8th, 2013 Miloš Zeman (74) is President of the Czech Republic. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / The Chancellery of the Senate of the Republic of Poland [CC BY-SA 3.0 pl (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/pl/deed.en)]
Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed Miloš Zeman
The talks between President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen focused on Brexit, the need for EU reform and economic and trade relations between Austria and the Czech Republic.
Both took a very critical view of current British policy. Alexander Van der Bellen…
