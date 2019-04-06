Czech-Austrian Economic Relations: President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman Visits Vienna

Since March 8th, 2013 Miloš Zeman (74) is President of the Czech Republic. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / The Chancellery of the Senate of the Republic of Poland [CC BY-SA 3.0 pl (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/pl/deed.en)]

Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed Miloš Zeman

The talks between President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen focused on Brexit, the need for EU reform and economic and trade relations between Austria and the Czech Republic.

Both took a very critical view of current British policy. Alexander Van der Bellen…