IPU World Conference: National Council President Sobotka Highlights Importance of International Cooperation
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: August 21, 2020; 09:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The 5th IPU World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, originally planned on being conducted in Vienna, was held virtually from August 19 to August 20. Austrian National Council President Sobotka as well as the majority of the representatives underlined the importance of international cooperation.
President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka talks in the virtually held Conference of Speakers of Parliament. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
Succeeding the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, the virtual 5th IPU World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which was attended by political representatives from more than 100 countries, started on August 19 and ended yesterday.
The result: a declaration that underlines, among other things, the importance of international cooperation and solidarity between parliaments as well as effective multilateralism.
Furthermore, it points out the special burden of the Covid-19 pandemic on developing countries. The Presidents of the Parliaments …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Counter-Terrorism in the Focus of UN and Interparliamentary Cooperation (October 21, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content