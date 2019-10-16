Article Tools

Worldwide Parliamentary Meeting: Presidents from 178 States Expected in Vienna

Published: 8 hours ago; 14:49 · (Vindobona)

Austria will host the 5th World Meeting of the Interparliamentary Union (IPU) in August 2020. Presidents of parliaments from 178 states and around 1,200 delegates are expected. This is the first time that a national parliament, the Austrian Parliament, has hosted this conference. The World Meeting will be organised in cooperation with the IPU and the United Nations.

Austria's Parliament hosts the 5th IPU World Conference in Vienna in 2020. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

The joint project was sealed at the IPU Assembly, which is held twice a year, with a Memorandum of Understanding between the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, and the President of the IPU, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, as well as the Secretary General of the IPU, Martin Chungong, in Belgrade.

"As centres of democracy and political exchange, parliaments are becoming…

This article includes a total of 509 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
UN General Assembly, Western Balkans, IPU Inter-Parliamentary Union, Belgrade, Serbia, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Martin Chungong
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter