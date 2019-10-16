Sponsored
Article Tools
Worldwide Parliamentary Meeting: Presidents from 178 States Expected in Vienna
Published: 8 hours ago; 14:49 · (Vindobona)
Austria will host the 5th World Meeting of the Interparliamentary Union (IPU) in August 2020. Presidents of parliaments from 178 states and around 1,200 delegates are expected. This is the first time that a national parliament, the Austrian Parliament, has hosted this conference. The World Meeting will be organised in cooperation with the IPU and the United Nations.
Austria's Parliament hosts the 5th IPU World Conference in Vienna in 2020. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes ZinnerThis article includes a total of 509 words.
The joint project was sealed at the IPU Assembly, which is held twice a year, with a Memorandum of Understanding between the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, and the President of the IPU, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, as well as the Secretary General of the IPU, Martin Chungong, in Belgrade.
"As centres of democracy and political exchange, parliaments are becoming…
Fast News Search