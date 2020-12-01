Sponsored Content
Czech President of the Parliament Met Sobotka
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Czech and Austrian Presidents of the Parliaments, Vondráček and Sobotka, met virtually to discuss the experiences of the pandemic and EU topics, such as the accession talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania, the EU's financial framework and the EU budget negotiations.
The Presidents of the Parliaments from the Czech Republic and Austria, Radek Vondráček (left) and Wolfgang Sobotka (right), met virtually. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
In a video link, the President of the Czech Parliament Radek Vondráček met his Austrian counterpart Council Wolfgang Sobotka for bilateral talks.
The virtual meeting focused on the experiences of the two neighbouring countries in the context of the pandemic. …
