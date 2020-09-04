Sponsored Content
Berlin Will Welcome Delegation of the Austrian National Council
People › Politicians ♦ Published: September 4, 2020; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
The German capital will be host to a meeting between several German politicians and a delegation from the Austrian National Council. The main topics comprise measures to cope with the Covid-19 crisis and EU issues.
German and Austrian representatives will be discussing a variety of current issues. / Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
A delegation from the Austrian National Council will travel to Berlin at the beginning of next week.
Delegation leader Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council, as well as ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger, deputy club chairman of the Green Party Jakob Schwarz, deputy NEOS club chairman Nikolaus Scherak and FPÖ club chairman deputy Hannes Amesbauer will take part in the trip. …
