Sponsored Content
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Berlin
People › Politicians ♦ Published: August 28, 2020; 16:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg has come together with the other EU Foreign Minister to discuss current foreign affairs. The main topics were the conflict between Greece and Turkey, the current situation in Belarus, relations between the EU and Russia, and the peace process in the Middle East.
Last year's Gymnich meeting took place without any social distancing measures. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg represented Austria at the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in Germany.
Chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the 27 EU Foreign Ministers met in the German capital for the biannual Gymnich. The informal meeting focused on current topics such as developments in Belarus and the EU's relations with Turkey and Russia.
In view of the riots in Belarus following the presidential elections, the imprisonment of journalists and demonstrators …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content