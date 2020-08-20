Sponsored Content
Chancellor Kurz Criticizes Current Situation in Belarus
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: August 20, 2020; 11:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Chancellor Kurz and the majority of the European Union are criticizing the recent developments in Belarus and call for action. Free and fair elections and an end to the violence against protestors are among the demands.
Chancellor Kurz criticizes the recent elections in Belarus and denounces the violence against protestors. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The heads of state and government of the EU states will not recognize the result of the controversial presidential election in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected once again.
The vote was neither fair nor free, said Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday after a special summit on the political crisis in Belarus.
According to Council President Charles Michel, the EU will soon …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Prorussian Alexander Lukashenko Meets Van der Bellen (November 12, 2019)
Strengthening Comprehensive Security in the OSCE Area (June 25, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content