The conference provides a forum for a deep and wide-ranging discussion on current security threats and challenges for Europe and the role of the OSCE. / Picture: © OSCE / Mikhail Evstafiev (CC BY-ND 4.0)

The 2019 Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC), organized by the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship, will take place from 25 to 27 June 2019 in Vienna, under the motto “For People, Dialogue and Stability: Strengthening Comprehensive Security in the OSCE Area”.

Bringing together diplomats and officials from national capitals in Vienna, this annual high-level OSCE conference provides a forum for a deep and wide-ranging discussion on current security threats and challenges for Europe and the role of the OSCE in successfully addressing them.

The opening session in the morning of 25 June 2019 will be addressed by following speakers:

Miroslav Lajčák, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic;

Catherine Ashton, The Rt. Hon. Baroness of Upholland and Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy;

Dr. Heinz Fischer, Co-Chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre and 11th State President of the Republic of Austria; and

OSCE Secretary General, Thomas Greminger.

Each year the OSCE undertakes a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in Europe.

Against the backdrop of a tense security environment in many parts of Europe, the conference intends to enhance trust and confidence between states, which should create a basis for better cooperation and thus a more secure Europe.

High-level experts and diplomats will address a broad range of topics related to the wide spectrum of politico-military security in the OSCE region.

Topics of the conference include: conflict and crisis situations in the OSCE area; lessons learned and the way ahead in addressing the conflict cycle; conventional arms control and confidence- and security-building measures; challenges and opportunities arising from migration; and current and future trends regarding transnational threats.