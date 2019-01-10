Sponsored
Austria's Contribution to the OSCE in 2019
Published: January 10, 2019; 16:08 · (Vindobona)
The Main Committee of the Austrian National Council recently approved the continuation of numerous deployments to international missions, including tasks in the framework of the OSCE Special Observation Mission to Ukraine, the OSCE Mission to Moldova and the EU Mission to Georgia, where, inter alia, cooperation with the OSCE is taking place.
Austrian Defence Minister Mario Kunasek and Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
Defence Minister Mario Kunasek expressed his gratitude to all members of parliament for their support of the secondments and considered this to be an appreciation of the National Council for the achievements of the Austrians in these international missions.
OSCE Special Observation Mission to Ukraine
