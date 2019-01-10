Sponsored
Article Tools

Austria's Contribution to the OSCE in 2019

Published: January 10, 2019; 16:08 · (Vindobona)

The Main Committee of the Austrian National Council recently approved the continuation of numerous deployments to international missions, including tasks in the framework of the OSCE Special Observation Mission to Ukraine, the OSCE Mission to Moldova and the EU Mission to Georgia, where, inter alia, cooperation with the OSCE is taking place.

Austrian Defence Minister Mario Kunasek and Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Defence Minister Mario Kunasek expressed his gratitude to all members of parliament for their support of the secondments and considered this to be an appreciation of the National Council for the achievements of the Austrians in these international missions.

OSCE Special Observation Mission to Ukraine

Austria is also extending its participation in the…

This article includes a total of 539 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Neil Richard Bush Appointed New Head of UK Delegation to the OSCE (January 6)
Afghanistan - Reopening of Austrian Embassy in Kabul in Discussion (December 14, 2018)
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019 (September 28, 2018)
Read More
Mario Kunasek, Karin Kneissl, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Security, Foreign Relations, BMLV Austrian Ministry of Defense, Defense Industry, Defense, UN United Nations, Council of the European Union, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Georgia, Human Rights
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter