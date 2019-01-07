Sponsored
Article Tools
Neil Richard Bush Appointed New Head of UK Delegation to the OSCE
Published: January 7, 2019; 16:15 · (Vindobona)
The British FCO Foreign & Commonwealth Office has confirmed that Mr. Neil Bush will take over as the new Head of the UK Delegation to the OSCE in Vienna in March 2019. He succeeds Ms. Sian MacLeod OBE, who has held this position since August 2015.
Mr. Neil Bush is to succeed Ms. Sian MacLeod as Head of the United Kingdom’s Delegation to the OSCE in March 2019. / Picture: © Foreign & Commonwealth Office / Open Government Licence v3.0This article includes a total of 656 words.
Mr. Neil Bush has been appointed Head of the United Kingdom’s Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna in succession to Ms. Sian MacLeod, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.
Ms. Sian MacLeod joined the FCO in 1986. Her first posting was to Moscow. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, she…
Fast News Search