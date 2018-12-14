Sponsored
Afghanistan - Reopening of Austrian Embassy in Kabul in Discussion
Published: Yesterday; 18:46 · (Vindobona)
At about the same time as the drama about the 16-year-old girl killed by a 17-year-old Afghan in her childrens' room in Steyr took its course in Austria, H.E. Idrees Zaman Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan and Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl met to discuss the reopening of the Austrian Embassy in Kabul, visa issues and other issues of mutual interest.
Idrees Zaman (right), Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, met with Karin Kneissl / Picture: © Embassy of Afghanistan in Vienna
H.E. Mr. Idrees Zaman, Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan (official name of the country: Islamic Republic of Afghanistan), met with Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan.
