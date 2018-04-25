Article Tools

New Appointments of Austrian Diplomatic Posts Abroad

Published: Yesterday; 16:24 · (Vindobona)

At its meeting of 25 April 2018, the Austrian Council of Ministers decided to entrust the following Foreign Ministry officials with the direction of Austrian Missions.

Austrian Council of Ministers Meeting: New Appointments of Austrian Diplomatic Posts Abroad / Picture: © EU European Commission

These ambassadorial functions are entrusted after the necessary agréments have been obtained from the receiving state and after the Federal President has issued the letter of accreditation.

List of New Appointments:
Ambassador Mag. Roland HAUSER Head of the Austrian Embassy Addis Ababa and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Congo, the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Southern Sudan
Envoy Mag. Peter ELSNER-MACKAY Head of the Austrian Embassy in Algiers and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Niger
Ambassador Bernd Alexander BAYERL Head of the Austrian Embassy Baku
Embassy Counsellor and Consul Dr. Martin ALLGÄUER Head of the Austrian Consulate General Chengdu / Consular Section ÖB Peking
Ambassador Klaus KÖGELER Head of the Austrian Embassy in Havana and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti
Ambassador Dr.in Franziska HONSOWITZ-FRIESSNIGG Head of the Austrian Embassy to the Holy See and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of San Marino and the Sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta
Envoy Nicolaus KELLER Head of the Austrian Embassy Islamabad and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Envoy Mag.a Stella AVALLONE Head of the Austrian Embassy in Latvia based in Vienna
Ambassador Dr.in Elisabeth BERTAGNOLI Head of the Austrian Embassy Liechtenstein based in Vienna
Envoy Dr. Gerhard ZETTL Head of the Austrian Embassy Lima and co-accreditation as ao. u. bev. Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia
Envoy Yvonne TONCIC-SORINJ Head of the Austrian Embassy in Lithuania based in Vienna
Envoy Andreas STADLER Head of the Austrian Embassy in Malta based in Vienna
Envoy Mag.a Aloisia WÖRGETTER Head of the Austrian Embassy Minsk
Envoy Dr. Christian FELLNER Head of the Austrian Embassy Nairobi and co-accreditation as ao. and bev. Ambassadors in the Republic of Burundi, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Zambia, the Republic of Seychelles, the Republic of Somalia, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo
Secretary General Ambassador Dr. Michael LINHART Head of the Austrian Embassy in Paris and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Principality of Monaco
Ambassador Mag.a Margit BRUCK-FRIEDRICH Head of the Austrian Embassy in Bratislava
Ambassador Dr. Johannes WIMMER Head of the Austrian Embassy Rabat and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Envoy Georg PÖSTINGER Head of the Austrian Embassy Riyadh and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Yemen and the Sultanate of Oman
Ambassador Dr.in Ulrike HARTMANN Head of the Austrian Embassy in Sarajevo
Envoy Andrea WICKE Head of the Austrian Embassy in Sofia
Envoy Mag.a Dr.in Gudrun GRAF Head of the Austrian Embassy in Stockholm
Ambassador Dr. Alexander WOJDA Head of the Austrian Consulate General in Strasbourg
Envoy Mag.a Dr.in Gabriela SELLNER Head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Vienna), IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO
Further Appointments:
Envoy Dr. Michael HAIDER Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York
Envoy Dr. Robert GERSCHNER Post of First Deputy at the Austrian Embassy in Moscow
Envoy Gabriele Gabriele GIL-FEIGL Post of the First Deputy at the Austrian Embassy in Beijing

Source: BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs: https://www.bmeia.gv.at/

