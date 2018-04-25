New Appointments of Austrian Diplomatic Posts Abroad

List of New Appointments:



Ambassador Mag. Roland HAUSER Head of the Austrian Embassy Addis Ababa and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Congo, the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Southern Sudan

Envoy Mag. Peter ELSNER-MACKAY Head of the Austrian Embassy in Algiers and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Niger

Ambassador Bernd Alexander BAYERL Head of the Austrian Embassy Baku

Embassy Counsellor and Consul Dr. Martin ALLGÄUER Head of the Austrian Consulate General Chengdu / Consular Section ÖB Peking

Ambassador Klaus KÖGELER Head of the Austrian Embassy in Havana and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti

Ambassador Dr.in Franziska HONSOWITZ-FRIESSNIGG Head of the Austrian Embassy to the Holy See and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of San Marino and the Sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta

Envoy Nicolaus KELLER Head of the Austrian Embassy Islamabad and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Envoy Mag.a Stella AVALLONE Head of the Austrian Embassy in Latvia based in Vienna

Ambassador Dr.in Elisabeth BERTAGNOLI Head of the Austrian Embassy Liechtenstein based in Vienna

Envoy Dr. Gerhard ZETTL Head of the Austrian Embassy Lima and co-accreditation as ao. u. bev. Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia

Envoy Yvonne TONCIC-SORINJ Head of the Austrian Embassy in Lithuania based in Vienna

Envoy Andreas STADLER Head of the Austrian Embassy in Malta based in Vienna

Envoy Mag.a Aloisia WÖRGETTER Head of the Austrian Embassy Minsk

Envoy Dr. Christian FELLNER Head of the Austrian Embassy Nairobi and co-accreditation as ao. and bev. Ambassadors in the Republic of Burundi, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Zambia, the Republic of Seychelles, the Republic of Somalia, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Secretary General Ambassador Dr. Michael LINHART Head of the Austrian Embassy in Paris and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Principality of Monaco

Ambassador Mag.a Margit BRUCK-FRIEDRICH Head of the Austrian Embassy in Bratislava

Ambassador Dr. Johannes WIMMER Head of the Austrian Embassy Rabat and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Envoy Georg PÖSTINGER Head of the Austrian Embassy Riyadh and co-accreditation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Yemen and the Sultanate of Oman

Ambassador Dr.in Ulrike HARTMANN Head of the Austrian Embassy in Sarajevo

Envoy Andrea WICKE Head of the Austrian Embassy in Sofia

Envoy Mag.a Dr.in Gudrun GRAF Head of the Austrian Embassy in Stockholm

Ambassador Dr. Alexander WOJDA Head of the Austrian Consulate General in Strasbourg

Envoy Mag.a Dr.in Gabriela SELLNER Head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Vienna), IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO

Further Appointments:



Envoy Dr. Michael HAIDER Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York

Envoy Dr. Robert GERSCHNER Post of First Deputy at the Austrian Embassy in Moscow