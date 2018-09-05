Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan

Published: Yesterday; 19:53

The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

On July 10, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria H.E. Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

