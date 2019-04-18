Sponsored
Vienna Based OSCE Concerned about Freedom of the Media in Crimea and Uzbekistan

Published: April 18, 2019; 19:47 · (Vindobona)

Following reports about the recent arrest of several citizen journalists in Crimea, the continued deterioration of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists on the peninsula, and about blocking of media outlets in Uzbekistan, the OSCE condems the arrest of citizen journalists in Crimea and calls for their immediate release, and also urges reform to media laws and regulations in Uzbekistan. Similarities to the case of the Austrian journalist Wehrschütz become apparent.

Harlem Jean-Philippe Désir, former French politician who served as Secretary of State for European Affairs and First Secretary of the French Socialist Party turned OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media in 2017. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Andy Mabbett [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Condemnation of arrest of citizen journalists in Crimea

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, condemned the continued deterioration of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists in Crimea.

According to reports, on 28 March 2019 citizen journalists Osman Arifmemetov, Rustem Sheikhaliyev and Remzi Bekirov were arrested on…

