Olexander Scherba - ORF Foreign Correspondent Wehrschütz has Violated Sovereignty of Ukraine

Scherba: "An accreditation of ORF correspondent Mr. Wehrschütz (pictured) in the war zone of Ukraine is unlikely." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Karl Gruber [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Statement by Olexander Scherba, Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria

"As I was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, an accreditation of ORF correspondent Mr. Wehrschütz in the war zone of Ukraine is unlikely.

The reason is his report of 30 July 2018, which shows his camera team crossing the illegally built Crimea Bridge.

This is a breach of the entry regulations for the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to this regulation, the temporarily occupied parts of the country can only be entered via the Ukrainian checkpoints.

Travelling on the illegally built Crimean bridge connecting Russian and Russian occupied territory is illegal.

Mr Wehrschütz knew perfectly well that this was violating Ukraine's sovereignty and committing a crime.

In the commentary under this video on his Facebook page he claims not to have personally visited the bridge, but to have asked an acquaintance for it. This is not provable.

However, even if it is true, it still remains an affront to Ukraine.

From the point of view of journalistic ethics, there should be no big difference between breaking the law of a foreign country or inciting someone to do so.

I would like to emphasise emphatically that this is by no means a reaction to Mr Wehrschütz's personal critical attitude towards Ukraine, but a consequence of his deliberate disregard for the country's laws. Nor does it mean that Austrian journalists in general and ORF broadcasters in particular are not welcome in Ukraine.

As long as a journalist complies with Ukrainian legislation, there will be no difficulties.

Many Western colleagues of Mr. Wehrschütz working in Ukraine can testify to this.

I informed the ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz and the office of the President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka, who have supported Mr. Wehrschütz, accordingly."

Background

The ORF correspondent in Kiev complained already in December to the APA about harassment of Ukrainian authorities and saw himself threatened after a branding of a Ukrainian website as an "agent of the Kremlin".

Olexander Scherba described this website as an "independent website in Ukraine", over which "the Ukrainian government has no influence, where Russians, Ukrainians and representatives of other nations are listed, who have acted or allowed to be exploited in the spirit of Russia against Ukraine".

Wehrschütz said that these problems had intensified since May 2018. At that time, the responsibility for media accreditations in the front area in eastern Ukraine had moved from the secret service to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The renewal of his accreditation, which expired at the beginning of December 2018, is still being refused for the above reasons.