Meet the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria: H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba

H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba, Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria / Picture: © Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine

Olexander Scherba was born in Kyiv in 1970.

He has been Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria since November 2014.

He was ambassador-at-large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), adviser to the first vice prime minister of Ukraine in 2013-2014, and an adviser to Arseniy Yatseniuk during his presidential bid for the 2010 election.

He has been a career diplomat since 1995 with oversees posts in Bonn and Berlin, Germany from 1996-2000 and Washington, D.C., USA, from 2004-2008.

He earned a Ph.D. in political science in 2001.

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: 22 June 1970 (Kiev) Education: National Taras Shevchenko University Kiev (Master of Linguistics), Kiev Institute of International Relations (Doctor of Political Science)

Career History:

From March 1995 Diplomatic Service

1996-2000 Attaché, the third secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany

2000-2003 First Secretary, Deputy Director of the Minister's Office, Speaker of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

2004-2008 Counsellor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington. Responsible for relations with the Congress and Jewish organizations

2008-2009 EU Department employee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

2009-2010 Advisor to the presidential candidate, MP Arseniy Yatsenyuk

2010-2013

Special Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 2013-2014 Advisor to the first Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, participant in negotiations with the IMF and the EU

Feb. - Nov. 2014 Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Participant of the Crimea and East Crisis Team.

Since Nov. 17, 2014 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria

Languages: Fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, German and English. Family Status: Married; Two children.

Source: Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine

https://austria.mfa.gov.ua/de/embassy/ambassador/cv