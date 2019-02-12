Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria: H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba
Ambassador Dr. Olexander Scherba has been Ambassador of Ukraine in Austria since November 2014. He has been a career diplomat since 1995 with oversees posts in Germany and the US. Besides Ukrainian and Russian, he speaks German and English.
H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba, Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria / Picture: © Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine
Olexander Scherba was born in Kyiv in 1970.
He was ambassador-at-large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), adviser to the first vice prime minister of Ukraine in 2013-2014, and an adviser to Arseniy Yatseniuk during his presidential bid for the 2010 election.
He has been a career diplomat since 1995 with oversees posts in Bonn and Berlin, Germany from 1996-2000 and Washington, D.C., USA, from 2004-2008.
He earned a Ph.D. in political science in 2001.
Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|22 June 1970 (Kiev)
|Education:
|National Taras Shevchenko University Kiev (Master of Linguistics), Kiev Institute of International Relations (Doctor of Political Science)
|Career History:
|From March 1995
|Diplomatic Service
|1996-2000
|Attaché, the third secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany
|2000-2003
|First Secretary, Deputy Director of the Minister's Office, Speaker of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2004-2008
|Counsellor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington. Responsible for relations with the Congress and Jewish organizations
|2008-2009
|EU Department employee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
|2009-2010
|Advisor to the presidential candidate, MP Arseniy Yatsenyuk
|2010-2013
|Special Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
|2013-2014
|Advisor to the first Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, participant in negotiations with the IMF and the EU
|Feb. - Nov. 2014
|Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Participant of the Crimea and East Crisis Team.
|Since Nov. 17, 2014
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria
|Languages:
|Fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, German and English.
|Family Status:
|Married; Two children.
Source: Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine
