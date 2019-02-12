Article Tools

Meet the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria: H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba

Published: Yesterday; 14:28 · (Vindobona)

Ambassador Dr. Olexander Scherba has been Ambassador of Ukraine in Austria since November 2014. He has been a career diplomat since 1995 with oversees posts in Germany and the US. Besides Ukrainian and Russian, he speaks German and English.

H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba, Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria / Picture: © Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine

Olexander Scherba was born in Kyiv in 1970.

He has been Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria since November 2014.

He was ambassador-at-large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), adviser to the first vice prime minister of Ukraine in 2013-2014, and an adviser to Arseniy Yatseniuk during his presidential bid for the 2010 election.

He has been a career diplomat since 1995 with oversees posts in Bonn and Berlin, Germany from 1996-2000 and Washington, D.C., USA, from 2004-2008.

He earned a Ph.D. in political science in 2001.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 22 June 1970 (Kiev)
Education: National Taras Shevchenko University Kiev (Master of Linguistics), Kiev Institute of International Relations (Doctor of Political Science)
Career History:
From March 1995 Diplomatic Service
1996-2000 Attaché, the third secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany
2000-2003 First Secretary, Deputy Director of the Minister's Office, Speaker of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
2004-2008 Counsellor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington. Responsible for relations with the Congress and Jewish organizations
2008-2009 EU Department employee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
2009-2010 Advisor to the presidential candidate, MP Arseniy Yatsenyuk
2010-2013
 Special Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
2013-2014 Advisor to the first Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, participant in negotiations with the IMF and the EU
Feb. - Nov. 2014 Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Participant of the Crimea and East Crisis Team.
Since Nov. 17, 2014 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria
Languages: Fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, German and English.
Family Status: Married; Two children.

Source: Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine

https://austria.mfa.gov.ua/de/embassy/ambassador/cv

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Embassy and Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, Austria (Yesterday )
Olexander Scherba - ORF Foreign Correspondent Wehrschütz has Violated Sovereignty of Ukraine (Yesterday )
Austrian-Ukrainian Bilateral Cultural Agreement in Preparation (December 19, 2018)
Ukrainian Week - Connecting Ukrainians and the United Nations (October 29, 2018)
Read More
Olexander Scherba, Ukraine Embassy in Vienna, Ukraine, Crimea
Featured
Embassy and Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, Austria
Meet the Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria: H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Austria Appoints 15 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide
See latest Vindobona Newsletter