Ukrainian Week - Connecting Ukrainians and the United Nations
Published: 5 minutes ago; 11:05 · (Vindobona)
The Ukrainian Week at the United Nations will be organized from 12 to 16 November 2018 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) with an overall purpose of promoting women´s empowerment and leadership, while introducing and widely popularizing Ukrainian culture and artists at the UN community. Do not miss a fantastic opportunity to taste the colors of Ukraine.
Get a better awareness, understanding and knowledge about Ukraine and its rich and multifaceted culture.
The initiative is piloted by the VIC Ukrainian Club with support of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the international organizations in Vienna.
The highlights of the Ukrainian Week’s programme include an interactive panel session with prominent Ukrainian women-leaders, an art exhibition, a concert and a flash-mob, tourism promotion activities, sales of Ukrainian souvenirs…
