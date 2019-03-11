Austrian Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Scherba for Talks

Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Dr. Olexander Scherba has been summoned for talks at the Austrian Foreign Ministry / Picture: © Ministerium für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten der Ukraine

As announced by Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, the Secretary General of the Foreign Office, Johannes Peterlik, summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria for talks at the Foreign Ministry.

Johannes Peterlik demanded the lifting of the entry ban imposed by the Ukrainian authorities and the accreditation for the conflict area on the Ukrainian side of the line of contact for ORF correspondent Christian Wehrschütz.

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl had strongly condemned the ban: "The ban on ORF correspondent Christian Wehrschütz from entering Ukraine is an unacceptable act of censorship in Europe. We condemn this action, which is completely incompatible with European fundamental values, and call for the ban to be lifted".

Secretary General Johannes Peterlik unmistakably called on the ambassador to present evidence for the accusations made by the Ukrainian side against the long-standing and experienced ORF correspondent.

"We are deeply irritated by the Ukrainian government's action against an independent journalist. This is an unacceptable unilateral act of censorship and incompatible with the values and principles of the Association Agreement with the EU," the Secretary General said.

"Our goal must be that Christian Wehrschütz, as correspondent of the ORF, can continue to report from Ukraine without unacceptable restrictions," Peterlik concluded.

Already on March 8, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir called on the Ukrainian authorities to reverse the entry ban to Ukraine imposed on journalist Christian Wehrschütz.

“Christian Wehrschütz has been working as the ORF correspondent in Ukraine for many years. The denial of entry to Wehrschütz, like to any other journalist, is very detrimental for the freedom of the media. I call on the authorities to reverse their decision and abstain from creating obstacles to his accessing the country for the legitimate pursuit of professional activities,” Désir said, “I recall that the OSCE participating States committed to facilitate the work of journalists from other participating States and to the free flow of information“.

The entry ban followed the recent denial of an extension of Wehrschütz’s accreditation by the Joint Forces Press Centre in Ukraine on the basis of alleged violations of procedures for entry and exit from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The journalist denies these allegations.

Earlier the Representative addressed the problems faced by Wehrschütz with the authorities and asked them to consider easing the travel requirements for media professionals in the areas affected by the ongoing crisis in and around the country.

Harlem Désir also expressed concern about the publication of labelling information about Wehrschütz on one of the websites in Ukraine and emphasized that this could put the journalist at risk and jeopardize his safety.