Sponsored Content
Čaputovà and Van der Bellen Demand Sustainable Relaunch After Covid-19
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Slovak President Zuzana Čaputovà met Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen virtually in order to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, Austrian aid to Slovakia and the climate crisis. Both head of states demand that the "relaunch of the economy in the EU must be sustainable" after the Covid-19 crisis.
Unlike in July 2020, the Slovak President Čaputovà (right) and her Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen (left) met virtually to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputovà and Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had a video conversation, which was part of the regular exchange the two maintain.
They talked about the current Covid-19 pandemic and Austrian aid to Slovakia, as well as the climate crisis. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian World Summit 2020 Was a Success (September 17, 2020)
Meeting Between Čaputová and Van der Bellen (July 24, 2020)
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová's First Visit to Vienna (September 2, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content