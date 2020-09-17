Austrian World Summit 2020 Was a Success

More+Events ♦ Published: September 17, 2020; 08:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian World Summit 2020 was held in a mixture of analog and digital setting due to Covid-19, yet starred international personalities that all highlighted the importance of sustainability and the fight against climate change.

Federal President Van der Bellen demands to "put the world in order" at the Austrian World Summit 2020. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

The Austrian World Summit (AWS) took place a little different this year due to the current circumstances, namely the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event that was planned on being held in the spring of this year, was now a mixture of analog and virtual contributions in the Spanish Riding School in Vienna.

Nevertheless, …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Environmental Support Act: 1 Billion for Climate Protection Support until 2022 (September 17)
Climate Protection Minister Presents Measures Against Plastic Flood (September 7)
Climate and Energy Goals: Additional Measures Will Be Needed for Austria (September 3)
Read More
Zoran Milanovic, Sustainability, Sebastian Kurz, SDG - Sustainable Development Goals, Leonore Gewessler, COVID-19, Climate Change, AWS, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alexander Van der Bellen, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Zuzana Caputova
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Five New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 43 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter