Climate Protection Minister Presents Measures Against Plastic Flood
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: 13 minutes ago; 13:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Climate Protection Minister Gewessler announces a three-point plan to tackle Austria's plastic waste. These measures include a deposit system, a producer's levy and a reusable quota.
Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler presents a plan to tackle plastic waste. / Picture: © BMK / Cajetan Perwein
In the light of the worldwide developments and considerations of climate protection and sustainable living, Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler presented a comprehensive three-point plan against the plastic flood.
In order to avoid plastic waste in the future, a deposit system and a producer's levy for the producers of plastic packaging are to be introduced in addition to obligatory reusable quotas for the retail trade. …
