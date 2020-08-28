Sponsored Content
Industry at Alpbach Technology Talks: Austria's Federation of Industries Demands to Start the Technology Offensive Now
Sponsored Content
The President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (Industriellenvereinigung) Georg Knill used the European Forum Alpbach to underline the importance of research, technology and innovation for a wealthy future economy.
The President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Georg Knill demands a technology offensive. / Picture: © IV Vereinigung der Österreichischen Industrie (Industriellenvereinigung) / Marija Kanizaj
"Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) is the foundation for success and the blood in the veins of modern industry. They make companies crisis-proof and fit for new growth. This is exactly what we need now", emphasized the President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (Industriellenvereinigung, IV), Georg Knill, at today's RTI Talk as part of the Alpbach Technology Talks.
According to the Federation of Austrian Industries, although the manufacturing sector is one of the economic sectors most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, domestic industrial companies will continue to rely on RTI investments. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Federation of Industries Warns Against Wrong Location Policy Decisions (September 20, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content