Vienna Based UNIDO Holds Expert Panel to Discuss Developments in Industry and Society
The United Nations Industrial Development Organization hosted an expert panel about the future of industry and society. Main topics were the advancement of attaining the sustainable development goals and shaping society as a whole.
The headquarters of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization is in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
Under the title "Exploring the Future of Manufacturing and Industries: Industry 4.0’s Potential in Advancing the Attainment of the SDGs and Shaping Society 5.0" experts from all over the world have discussed a topic that will determine the future of this planet.
The Vienna based United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has conducted an expert panel as part of the GMIS Digital Series of online webinar discussions on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, foreshadowing the GMIS 2020 Virtual Summit taking place on 4 and 5 September. …
Related News
City of Vienna Positions Itself at UNIDO Silk Road Conference (September 24, 2019)
UNIDO Supports the Philippines Achieving Its Development Goals - Secretary of Foreign Affairs in Vienna (March 22, 2019)
Meet UNIDO's Director General Li Yong (February 13, 2019)
