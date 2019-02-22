Meet UNIDO's Director General Li Yong

UNIDO's Director General Li Yong / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Li was born in Jining, Shandong Province, to Han parents.

He joined the Communist Party of China in 1973.

Li received a master's degree in economics following his graduation from the Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the Ministry of Finance in 1973.

From 1985 to 1988 he served as first and second secretary to the United Nations Mission from China, and became Director of the Ministry of Finance in 1989. He served at this post for a year.

Following that, he became an advisor to the World Bank and served under this post until 1996. Li was thus promoted to Director-General, and to Executive Director in 1996. He filled this position until 1998.

In 1999, he became the Secretary-General at the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and served simultaneously as Assistant Minister at the Chinese Ministry of Finance from 2000 to 2002. He quit his Assistant Ministership to be promoted Vice Minister in 2003.

On May 7, 2006, Li presented his prediction of a 25 percent drop in the value of the U.S. dollar. This caused debate on the creation of an Asian Currency Unit (ACU), an index that tries to capture the value of an Asian currency by taking an average on several of them.

One of his highest priorities as Vice Minister was to fight inflation by promoting production in agriculture.

On 24 June, 2013, Li was elected by UNIDO's Industrial Development Board to succeed Kandeh Yumkella as Director General of UNIDO.

He was appointed Director General by a special session of the Organization's General Conference on 28 June, 2013.

In an election he ran against five other candidates and secured the necessary two–thirds of the votes cast by UNIDO’s 53-member Industrial Development Board. His appointment was confirmed at a special session of the organization’s General Conference.

He served an initial four-year term which was prolonged.

“It is my honour to be elected. The Chinese Government has recommended me and that shows its strong support for industrial development,” said Director General Li at that time.

Li Yong said the organization faces many challenges, adding, “We are going to provide more effective services to support the different needs of different regions and countries. The most disadvantaged areas need to boost their industrial sectors, while middle-income countries need to improve their level of industrial development.”

“China is today one of the world’s largest manufacturing economies and its economic transformation has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. This experience could be shared with other developing countries fighting to eradicate poverty,” added LI.

Li took over from Kandeh K. Yumkella of Sierra Leone, who has led the organization since 2005, and who became the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and CEO of the Initiative.