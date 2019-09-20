Sponsored
Federation of Industries Warns Against Wrong Location Policy Decisions
Published: Yesterday; 11:25 · (Vindobona)
In the context of the current election discussions, the Federation of Austrian Industries (Industriellenvereinigung) appeals to the political rationality of all parties with regard to location not to take short-sighted and ill-considered decisions.
Neumayer: Populist clientele politics can become an expensive boomerang - the future cannot be sold for votes - economists warn against election gifts. / Picture: © IV Vereinigung der Österreichischen Industrie (Industriellenvereinigung) / MichalskiThis article includes a total of 307 words.
"The economy is weakening, the challenges for people, companies and business locations are increasing. There is no room for short-sighted, ill-considered decisions, supported by clientele politics, made in the heat of the election campaign", Christoph Neumayer, Secretary General of the Federation of Industry, once again appeals to the future political rationality of all…
