BMW to Invest 28 Million Euros in Salzburg Location

Published: 6 hours ago; 14:09 · (Vindobona)

Within the framework of a festive event under the theme "Good for Salzburg. Good for Austria." the BMW Group recently laid the foundation stone for its new BMW Group Campus Salzburg for Central and Southeastern Europe. BMW is investing 28 million euros in the expansion of 400 employees. The inauguration of the new campus is planned for autumn 2020.

Neil Fiorentinos and Wilfried Haslauer shake hands. / Picture: © BMW Group Österreich / Presse Kontakt BMW Group

The foundation stone was laid with the participation of Governor Dr. Wilfried Haslauer and Mayor Dipl.-Ing. Harald Preuner.

The ceremony took place in an atmospheric atmosphere in front of the approximately 400 BMW Group employees.

Governor underlines importance of BMW Group for Salzburg

"This laying of the foundation stone for the 'Campus Salzburg' proves how…

