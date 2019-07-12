Tourism: Why Does Vienna Need So Many New Hotels?

Andaz Am Belvedere Vienna, Skybar Terrace / Picture: © Hyatt Corporation / Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

The Danube metropolis is more popular than ever with guests from home and abroad.

In 2018 a new overnight record was set and the demand for quality hotels continues unabated.

The 2018/19 tourist winter season (November 2018 to April 2019) closed with 72.88 million overnight stays, 1.4% more than in the previous year's season. The previous record (71.84 million in the 2017/18 winter season) was thus exceeded by around 1.0 million overnight stays. Both foreign overnight stays (+1.8% to 56.37 million) and domestic overnight stays (+0.4% to 16.51 million) increased. The number of customers also reached a new record level with an increase of 2.8% (20.39 million customers; foreign customers: +3.9% to 14.52 million; domestic customers: +0.3% to 5.87 million). The average length of stay remained unchanged at 3.6 overnight stays per person, halting the trend towards ever shorter stays for the time being.

In the 2019 calendar year to date (January to May 2019), on the other hand, 63.67 million overnight stays were recorded, 1.9% fewer than in the same period of the previous year, with the decline affecting both domestic and foreign overnight stays. However, this should not contradict the further upward trend. At 17.66 million, the number of arrivals thus remained at the previous year's level.

The development area around Vienna's new main railway station (Vienna Hauptbahnhof) is particularly attractive for the hotel industry. One can stroll into the city centre on foot, the connection to public transport could not be better (train, subway, tram, bus...) and the airport is also quickly accessible.

A real advantage is also the elevated location. The two hotels "Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere" and "Mooons" use this advantage for two distinct rooftop bars. From the upper floors you can see the whole city.

Andaz Vienna at the Belvedere

As Vindobona.org reported, the most exciting project of the year opened in April, the "Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere" of the two groups Signa and Hyatt.

The Andaz hotels are individually designed and always refer to the local environment. The name of the restaurant, "Eugen 21", could therefore not be more appropriate, as the house is located in the neighbourhood of the Belvedere, the summer residence of Prince Eugen.

The hotel with 303 rooms is a five-star hotel and, according to the hotel, stands for Luxury Lifestyle.

The culinary programme is complemented by an "Eatery", a lobby bar and a lounge.

The "Aurora" rooftop bar, from which you can see all over Vienna, is likely to be the gastronomic highlight.

Max Brown 7th District (Boutique Hotel)

Max Brown 7th District is a grand home-base for Vienna adventures.

The hotel is set right in the heart of the city's creative centre and just a few minutes' walk from all the highlights.

Critically acclaimed chef Eyal Shani, 'The King of Cauliflower' and the mind behind Miznon, just opened his newest restaurant concept on the hotel's ground floor.

The hotel is located at Schottenfeldgasse 74, 1070 Vienna. It is owned by Liran Wizman / Europe Hotels Private Collection.

Mooons (Boutique Hotel)

Opposite the main station, at Wiedner Gürtel 16, the "Mooons" is to be opened at the beginning of October. Vindobona.org has already reported about this.

The moon or the circle will be the dominant element in the modern design hotel.

With 170 rooms and 340 beds it joins the larger four-star hotels of the city.

Even locals should be interested in the planned, internationally oriented restaurant with a courtyard-facing guest garden.

The planned rooftop bar is probably also the most tempting.

Other interesting projects are the following:

Almanac Vienna (Five-star Palais Hotel), Parkring 14-16, 1010 Vienna, The project is a mixed-use project together with Almanac Residences "Parkring14", owned by WSF Immobilien und Mobilien Vermietungsgesellschaft m.b.H.

Vienna Court (Five-star hotel), Riemergasse 7, 1010 Vienna, owned by Brisen Group ('Brisen'), which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rosewood (Five-star hotel), Graben 21, 1010 Vienna, former headquarters for Erste Group Bank AG, owned by Rosewood Hotel Group / Rosewood Hotels & Resorts (formerly known as New World Hotel Group), a Hong Kong-based multi-national hotel management group.

Hotel in der Alten Post (five-star hotel and luxury apartments), Dominikanerbastei 11, 1010 Vienna, owned by Erwin Soravia and Michael Tojner.

Bauernmarkt 1 (Five-star Grand Hotel), 1010 Vienna, owned by Martin Lenikus

Bauernmarkt 21, 1010 Vienna, owned by Martin Lenikus

HoHo Vienna (wooden high-rise), Seestadt Wien, Janis-Joplin-Promenade 26, 1220 Vienna, owned by Günter Kerbler/Kerbler Holding GmbH/cetus Baudevelopment GmbH.

The Student Hotel, Nordbahnstraße 47-49, 1020 Vienna, an Amsterdam-based hotel chain and co-working space, owned by Scottish entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor.

Radisson Red ( Four-star hotel ), Obere Donaustraße 61, 1020 Vienna, owned by Radisson Hotel Group.